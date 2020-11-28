2020 Giving Guide | Knotty Moose Studio

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

It’s the frames which make some things important and some things forgotten. It’s all only frames from which the content rises. – Eve Babitz

With the advent of the digital age, more and more of us keep pictures on our devices. We reserve physical copies for only the most special events, marriage, birth and other important events that happen to us. When we do find that special picture we want to prominently display it in our residence and we want to find a unique frame for the unique moment.

Knotty Moose has just what you are looking for to frame that special moment. They specialize in custom art frames and woodwork. They design wood frames that HONOR your art, photos, memories, and mementos. These are the building blocks that tell YOUR story. Every art frame they make is one of a kind, just like you. Customize your frame order, from wood styles to sizes, to build your unique story.

They just don’t offer frames, they also make tables, corn hole decks, salon stations, bar design, flight boards, custom light installations for touring bands, deck planters, window guards, and other oddballs.

Their woodworks are constructed from a variety of woods including ash, beech, black walnut, hickory, maple and more. Whether you’re looking for something to compliment your home or looking for the perfect gift, Knotty Moose has something for everyone. If you have something in mind that you would like them to make, they have experienced staff on hand to help your design come to life. Check out Knotty Moose today!

6591 Omphalius Road | Colden, NY 14033

716-907-8605

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we recommend that you check hours and guidelines before you visit.

