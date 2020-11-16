2020 Giving Guide – Grateful For Each Other

For many, the 2020 holiday season will look very different than in year’s past. However, this is the time of year where we as a community pause to celebrate and reflect on the completion of another 365 day cycle, to dream for the future, express our gratitude for all we have, and show our appreciation for those we care about.

No doubt, this year has been incredibly difficult, and for so many, nearly impossible. But at Buffalo Rising, we encounter the fortitude, ingenuity, and strength offered daily by the residents of our “City of Good Neighbors” and are confident that all Western New York residents will find new and creative ways to celebrate the “spirit” of this season.

With that sentiment, Buffalo Rising teamed up with Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County this year to produce a guide of 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region.

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal.

In this unprecedented time, with COVID cases on the rise around the world, businesses of all sizes have had to pivot in many unexpected ways by offering services like curbside pickup, takeout, and online ordering to continue to provide the same quality and care to their customers.

These local businesses create local jobs, showcase new makers and artists, provide a wider variety and a broader product range than the traditional box stores, and help define a unique regional image. It is more important than ever to invest in our local economy. Communities that choose to support one-of-a-kind local businesses like the ones listed below, ensure the continuation of our region’s history of innovation, creativity, and efficiency into the future.

This year’s guide includes a wide-variety of industries, with a focus on businesses owned by women, and Black and minority owned businesses across Erie County.

As always, our Holiday Giving Guide aims to introduce and reacquaint our readers with special merchants and community organizations to those seeking the best holiday gifts for family and friends.

2020 Holiday Giving Guide

5 East Main Street | Springville, New York 14141

Phone: 716-592-9036

Hours: Sun-Tues: Closed, Wed-Fri: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Sat: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

One of the best parts of the holiday season is the food. Art’s Cafe, located at 5 East Main Street in Springville, is community owned and operated. Offering a delicious selection of baked goods that are both seasonal and year round. Using high quality, fresh local ingredients, their bread requires three days from build to bake giving wild yeasts the time to develop flavor and digestibility. In addition to breads, they offer doughnuts, scones, muffins and more that are sure to enhance any holiday get together. Every dollar spent goes right back into the community to help preserve the historic building they are located in.

650 Main Street | East Aurora, NY 14052

716-432-7651

Hours: Sun: Closed, Mon-Sat: 12pm-6pm

If you’re looking for that unique gift for yourself or your loved ones, August Market is worth a visit. Located at 650 Main Street in beautiful East Aurora, August Market is a premium boutique for fashion and home goods that features products that are unique, versatile and sustainable. Owners Tamara Tribula and Kwame Taylor-Hayford have a passion for design and eclectic tastes that is reflected in their product selections. They make sure their items have quality craftsmanship to ensure a long life, are produced responsibly in a way that respects the environment and accessible prices for their customers. August Market is the perfect place to find that special and unique gift during this holiday season.

155 Chandler Street | Buffalo, NY 14207

Hours: Café temporarily closed due to COVID. Online orders available. Product available at area retailers. See website for details.

Fermented foods and beverages are all the rage lately. Located at 155 Chandler Street in Blackrock, Barrel + Brine offers a wide selection of fermented foods that are all made in house. Owners RJ and Lindsay Marvin have made Brine and Barrel Buffalo’s premier spot for all things pickled and preserved. They offer a selection of fermented, pickled and preserved food and drink as well as Fresh Kombucha on tap, Kombucha Kocktails, Beer, Wine, Cider and a seasonally rotating sandwich menu featuring unique sandwiches utilizing Barrel + Brines fermented and pickled products. Can’t make it to their location, no problem! Barrel + Brine’s products are now offered by Wegmans, Whole Foods, Lexington Coop and several other local businesses. If you’re looking for a way to enhance your holiday meal and delight your taste buds, then look no further than Barrel + Brine.

448 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222

716-342-2880

Hours: Sun: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mon-Sat: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Coffee has become a staple in our lives, whether it’s a pick-me-up to help wake up or get us through the work day or something to enjoy while we chat with friends. Located at 448 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village area, Bean Bastard coffee offers a unique selection based on a variety of pop culture references. Owner Nicholas Mirusso started experimenting with roasting coffee in his kitchen a little over 4 years ago. Recognizing that people have a vast variety of taste preferences, Mirusso offers a few different options for his customers, including premium single origins and blends. With whimsical names like “Robo-cup, Brew’s Lee, Coffee Mom, Coffee Dad, and Redrum,” Bean Bastard Coffee is sure to have a roast suited to even the most discernible coffee lover in your life. Not sure what blend they will like? Bean Bastard Coffee also offers gift cards and a selection of branded products like a coffee soap, candles and apparel.

2655 South Park Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14218

716-827-1584

Hours: Sun-Sat: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Tucked away in South Buffalo, is one of the Queen City’s treasures. The Buffalo Botanical Gardens is a living museum that is a premier cultural destination that engages visitors through a distinct and unique plant collection. Created from the visions of extraordinary people; David F. Day, Frederick Law Olmsted, John F. Cowell, Frederick A. Lord and William A. Burnham, this masterpiece opened in 1900. Lord & Burnham, premier designers of Victorian glass houses brought these visions to life with their unique design that was based upon the famous Crystal Palace in England. The Botanical Gardens is a national historic site, education center and tourist destination full of exotic horticulture treasures from around the world. Over 140,000 people visit annually to enjoy the amazing architecture and the indoor and outdoor garden sanctuaries. It is a gathering place where visitors can find peace and harmony and enjoy the simple power of the natural world. Some visitors also see it as a place for spiritual healing, meditation and reflection. The Botanical Gardens’ schedule is packed with amazing flower exhibits, special events, educational programming, workshops and so much more! The Botanical Gardens also has a plant sale annually which contains both common and rare plants. Definitely a must see for every plant enthusiast!

3 Symphony Circle | Buffalo, NY 14201

716-885-5000

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” – Plato. Music is a driving force in all of our lives. It gets us through the best times and helps us heal during the most turbulent times. The BPO was founded in 1935 and since 1940, the orchestra’s home has been Kleinhans Music Hall, a National Historic Landmark with an international reputation as one of the finest concert halls in the United States. Because of the pandemic, the BPO has had to change with the times, switching to an online concert series so that we can continue to enjoy live music. They also have plans to increase performances, while maintaining social distancing, once they are allowed to reopen. Whether it’s classical, the music of Broadway, the music of Harry Potter, Jefferson Starship or The Beatles, the Buffalo Philharmonic has something for everyone no matter what your tastes are. Tickets to a concert or even season tickets are the perfect gift for that music lover in your life!

2525 William Street | Buffalo, NY 14206

716-235-8002

Hours: Sun-Tues: Closed, Wed-Sat: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Who doesn’t love cake? Cake Crazy is the place to go for for amazing and delicious cakes and baked goods for any occasion. Located at 2525 William Street in Cheektowaga, Cake Crazy was opened by Shatice Williams in 2014. They use real butter in their baked goods, as well as fresh fruit in their cake fillings. Shatice Williams and her staff focus on making their cakes taste as good as they look, and look as good as they taste! Don’t feel like making Christmas cookies this year? Cake Crazy also makes home style cookies, sweet potato tarts, fudgy brownies, lemon bars and an extensive variety of scratch made cupcakes are must haves! In addition to their mouth watering selection of cakes and baked goods, Cake Crazy also offers a full-service off-premise catering facility. Whether a drop off, buffet, in-home catered event, private gathering or a lavish wedding, they aim to exceed your expectations.

5225 Main Street | Williamsville, NY 14221

716-633-1966

Hours: Sun: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mon-Tues: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Wed-Fri: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Sat: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Clayton’s Toys is Western New York’s one-stop toy shopping experience! They have been independently owned since 1916, making it one of Western New York’s oldest businesses! At Clayton’s Toys you will find gifts, toys, games, novelties, and nostalgia for children of all ages! With over 30,000 toys, including baby items, children’s books, dolls, stuffed animals and puppets, things to keep busy outside, science kits, art supplies, crafts, puzzles, building toys, trucks, and more, Clayton’s Toys will definitely help you find whatever you need to bring a smile to your child’s face. The incredible staff at Clayton’s Toys is here to help you, whether you are looking for that one perfect gift for someone special, or a little something special just for you! They provide a full range of gift giving services, including complimentary gift wrapping, shipping, and even gift selection and party favor services! Current owners, Kellie Klos and Tera McElligott, who had worked at Clayton’s for 24 and 16 years respectively, purchased the store in 2015. They were inspired by the history and longevity of Clayton’s, and were excited to keep this unique, local treasure going. If you can’t visit their Williamsville location, be sure to check out their website!

433 Ellicott Street | Buffalo, NY 14203

Hours: Sun-Mon: Closed, Tues-Fri: 12pm-6pm, Sat: 10am-3pm

Books take us to places and introduce us to people and characters that make our imaginations dance. Whether a classic like Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings, taking us through middle earth with a cast of characters and creatures that tantalize the imagination, or Ron Chernow’s Hamilton, which takes us on a journey through the birth of our nation through the eyes of Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, or a cookbook by Ina Garten or Martha Stewart, taking our taste buds on a journey to another place, books have something to offer everyone. Fitz Books and Waffles, located at 433 Ellicott St in Downtown Buffalo, has something that is the perfect place to get that book lover in your life the perfect gift. Owner Aaron Bartley has curated a collection of fiction, poetry, African American studies, Latinx studies and books on social and cultural movements. The shop just opened last month and is still building its stock but if they don’t have what you’re looking for in stock at the store, they have a large catalog online that is sure to have something for that booklover in your life.

305 Buffalo Street | Hamburg, NY 14075 | 716-646-4327

3906 Maple Road | Amherst NY 14226 | 716-835-4327

Hours: Sun: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mon-Fri: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sat: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Everyone loves the outdoors and in Western New York, we are lucky to have such a vast array of options available to us. Whether it’s hiking through Letchworth, camping, kayaking at Canalside or just taking a jog through Delaware Park, there’s always something to do. Gear For Adventure, which has two convenient locations in Hamburg and Amherst, offers a wide variety of goods that will cater to that special person in your life who just loves the outdoors. Whether you’re looking for boots, tents, backpacks, apparel, or clothing to keep you warm during our cold western New York winters, Gear for Adventure will make sure you have what you need to make your outdoor experience fun and memorable.

6472 Old Lake Shore Road | Derby, NY 14047

716-947-9217

Hours: Mon-Tues: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wed: Closed, Thurs-Sun: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Just a short 30 minute drive south of Buffalo, is an architectural treasure. Graycliff was commissioned to be built by Frank Lloyd Wright for Darwin Martin in 1926 with construction taking place between 1926 and 1931. The buildings and the landscape work as one to create a sense of peace, of harmony with nature, a quiet and calm environment that guests often rank as the most memorable element. Sometimes called “The Jewel on the Lake”, Graycliff is sited on a bluff overlooking Lake Erie with sweeping views of downtown Buffalo and the Ontario shore. Graycliff is one of the most ambitious and extensive summer estates Wright ever designed. If you’re looking for a short day trip, a trip to visit Graycliff with its gorgeous architecture and beautiful vistas is sure to impress. They also have an amazing gift shop offering a variety of merchandise related to Graycliff, Frank Lloyd Wright and Darwin Martin.

2805 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14217

716-877-4485

Hours: Mon: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Tues-Thurs: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Fri-Sat: 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM, Sun: 12:00 PM – 8:30 PM

For over 60 years, King Condrell’s has been a sweet staple in Western New York. Located at 2805 Delaware Ave in the heart of Kenmore, King Condrell’s is so much more than an ice cream parlor. They have a wide variety of homemade chocolates, using the freshest ingredients, passionately crafted by their master chocolatier. They offer assorted boxes consisting of their most popular pieces – truffles, caramels, creams, nuts, clusters, melt away fudge, sponge candy, cherry cordials, marshmallow, toffee, and more! Their European style truffles are made from fresh cream and chocolate ganache centers. Each piece is painted with colored cocoa butters making it a work of art for your eye as much as for your palette. They also offer a wide variety of decadent ice cream treats and seasonal flavors like pumpkin and Apple streusel. Their creations range from their exclusive Kitchen Sink Sundae to milkshakes. If you don’t know what to get, they offer gift cards, which are always the perfect stocking stuffers. King Condrell’s has something to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth.

6591 Omphalius Road | Colden, NY 14033

716-907-8605

Photographer Viktoria Ciostek founded Knotty Moose Studio in 2015. Disappointed by her framing options at big-box retailers, Viktoria took her eye for detail and stubborn passion for quality and went looking for a solution. An apprenticeship with a local woodworker soon had her crafting her own frames. What began out of necessity soon grew into a business dedicated to making elevated, accessible, sustainable craftwork from the natural materials she loves so much. Viktoria draws inspiration from her materials and the stories they tell with every knot, bug hole, and burl. Wood is locally sourced from small mills that believe in sustainability and responsible stewardship. They offer a diverse selection of woods and will design a custom frame that fits your space and your story. The spaces we live and work within serve us well when we fill them with objects that inspire us. It is their mission to tailor every order to fit your needs, to help you design a space that you can thrive in. Shop online or in person and Viktoria will help you select the perfect frame for that photo or painting that you want to display or give as the perfect gift.

6951 Council House Rd | Basom, NY 14013

716-341-2479

Hours: Mon: Closed, Tues-Wed: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Thurs-Fri: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Sat-Sun: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

We are all looking for that unique gift that friends and family will treasure. Located in Akron, Longhause of Lone offered a variety of unique Native American gifts that are sure to impress. Faye Lone is an award winning artist who masters the art of storytelling with her fabrics and threads. Let her tell your story in a family treasure that can be passed down for generations. Her artwork embodies Native American culture and tradition. They can also finish your quilts with our Statler long arm quilting machine. Authentic Native art and designs. Handmade. Quilts, apparel, home goods, traditional regalia, hotel bed scarves, customized ribbon shirts and vests. If you aren’t able to make it out to Akron to check out this treasure trove, be sure to check out what she has to offer online.

5107 Langford Road | Eden, NY 14111

716-337-0160

Located 30 minutes from downtown Buffalo in the heart of Eden, Marienthal Country Inn is a unique bed and breakfast experience offering stunning rooms for girls getaways, art workshops, scrapbooking retreats, and bachelorette parties. Their newly remodeled banquet facility is perfect for your wedding, anniversary, or shower celebration. They also offer curbside breakfast on Saturdays. Indulge in their delicious breakfasts and brunch items with weekly specials that include their exclusive breakfast strudels, quiches, pastries and breads! With travel options so limited, why not treat yourself to a weekend staycation at Marienthal Country Inn. You’ll come home relaxed and rejuvenated and ready for the holidays!

35 Main Street | Hamburg, NY 14075

716-926-9200

Hours: Sun/Mon: Closed, Tues-Sat: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Nestled away in the heart of Hamburg, Molly + Kate is a unique boutique shop catering to fashion and home decor. Owners and sisters, Molly and Kate have traveled all over to hand select items that will appeal to all walks of life. In addition to their large selection of clothing, accessories and jewelry, Molly + Kate offers a large selection of home decor items that are sure to enhance your home. They also offer a selection of Buffalo themed clothing and accessories. Can’t make it to their shop? No problem! They have a great website and if something isn’t in stock, you can request to be emailed when they restock. They offer free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your look or the perfect gift, Molly + Kate is sure to impress.

716-475-6418

The oldest known art in the world is a red ochre disk shape found on a cave wall in Northern Spain – from about 39,000 BC. In 2017, (about 41,000 years later) Red Disk was founded in Buffalo, New York and named to honor that human instinct to leave a meaningful mark. At Red Disk, they hand silkscreen wallpaper, patterned by artists in micro (30ft) runs, using the environmentally sound, sophisticated color palette created by C2 Paint, also of Buffalo, New York. Nearly 90 years after their first creation, renowned 20th century American artist Charles Burchfield’s designs, have been brought to life by the expert hands of our curators, printers, designers and paint specialists at Red Disk. While our first designs were reinterpretations of Burchfield wallpaper patterns in rich new color combinations, we soon added an instant cult classic toile of Buffalo landmarks by Roycroft artisan, Karen Matchette, and the nature inspired art of Cassandra Ott. Our collection is continuously expanding, as we work with new artists to create surface designs that are fresh, innovative and inspiring. During these trying times, people have been steadfastly working on home improvement projects why not check out Red Disk Studio. Their products can be found at their website as well as Burchfield Penney Art Center Museum Store, Ro, Interiors of Western New York, Blueprint and West End Interiors.

2750 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14217

716-877-2220

Hours: Mon-Fri 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Sat 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sun: Closed

Everyone loves being pampered. Rejuvinex Spa, located in Kenmore, is a full service spa catering to both women and men. At Rejuvinex, owner Alicia Montalvo, has created the ultimate experience to make sure you leave relaxed, restored and rebuilt. They strive to provide spa services to men, women, and athletes of Western New York that exceed all expectations. They’ll facilitate a relaxing, luxurious and inviting spa environment that is competitively priced – to be the spa of your choice for years to come. They offer nail services, an aesthetician, waxing, massage, eyelash services and even services catering to men. With the holidays fast approaching, we all want to look our best, so why not book an appointment at Rejuvinex? They also offer gift certificates which make the perfect stocking stuffer.

831 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222

1451 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14216

716-213-7604

Hours: Sun-Thurs: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Fri-Sat: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

“Music brings a warm glow to my vision, thawing mind and muscle from their endless wintering.” – Haruki Murakami. Buffalo’s Largest selection of new & quality used vinyl records. Specializing in Rock n Roll, Jazz, Soul, Blues, Indie Rock, Metal, Hip Hop, Punk, International, Disco, Country, Psych, Folk, Movie Soundtracks, Classical & More! They also sell Turn Tables, Speakers and music related gifts. Gift Certificates available! Their large selection includes The Beatles, The Who, Tom Petty, Yes, Rolling Stones, U2, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Elvis Costello, Jethro Tull, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Jeff Beck, ZZ Top, The Doors, New Order, B.B. King, Talking Heads, Kiss, and many, many more including Hundreds of obscure titles as well. Also available are hundreds of 12″ singles & 45s. With 2 locations in Buffalo, there is something for everyone! They have records for new collectors and for more serious collectors as well. They will buy your old albums – If you are looking to trade, or sell your old Vinyl collection, look no further!

1198 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14216

716-873-4291

Hours: Sun-Mon: Closed, Tues-Sat: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

For 42 years, Ristorante Lombardo has been a staple in North Buffalo that exudes elegance without the stuffiness sometimes associated with fine dining. Originally established by Thomas J. Lombardo Jr and his father, Ristorante Lombardo has become on of the go-to places for great Italian American fare. They offer the perfect atmosphere for special occasions or just for stopping in when you are hungry. Their seasonal menus consist of their chef’s original creations inspired by authentic regional Italian preparations. Fresh handmade pastas, always fresh fish, veal, steaks and more, follow the mood and changes of the seasons. Ristorante Lombardo has something for everyone. They even offer online ordering, so you can place your order, pick it up and enjoy their great food in the comfort of your own home. They also offer gift cards, which make the perfect stocking stuffer. If you haven’t had the food from Ristorante Lombardo, now is the perfect time!

250 Abbott Road | Buffalo, NY 14220

716-825-6700

Hours: Sun – Tues closed, Wed: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Thurs – Sat: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

If you live in Western New York, there’s a good chance you know someone of Irish descent. Tara Gift Shoppe, WNY’s Original Irish Import shop, is located in the Irish Heritage District of South Buffalo. Founded in 1980, and named after the Hill of Tara, the store opened to provide the community with a selection of Irish goods. It has doubled its retail floor space since its beginning. Their inventory includes the finest Ireland offers: Belleek, Royal Tara, Condron Knitwear, Solvar, O’Connor, Fado and Shanore jewelry, knitwear for adults as well as children, collectibles, music and so much more. Owned by Mary Heneghan, has made sure the shoppe provides the community with a checkpoint for all things Irish. The shop draws customers from across the country as they stop in to reminisce or check out the “old neighborhood”. Their website has a huge selection of all things Irish and offers free shipping on orders over $100. When it’s safe to travel again, Tara Gift Shoppe runs trips and tours to Ireland.

5560 Main Street | Williamsville, NY 14221

716-633-2384

Hours: Sun: Closed, Mon-Wed & Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Thurs: 10am-8pm

Village ARTisans features the work of over 100 talented local artists and craftspeople. We carry a large selection of Buffalo gift items- all handmade locally! From classic to whimsical creations: Jewelry, Accessories, Home Décor, Photography, Greeting Cards, Note-cards, Baby Gifts, Soaps and so much more! They specialize in personalized gifts- Birthday wine glasses, custom designed jewelry and baby items. Unique gifts for everyone on your list- including yourself! Whether you’re looking for something seasonal, something for a coworker or something special for your loved one, Village ARTisans has got you covered!

27 Chandler Street | Buffalo, NY 14207

Hours: Sun-Mon: Closed, Tues-Sat: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

One of the newest restaurants on Buffalo’s ever impressive food scene is Waxlight Bar a Vin. They opened in October 2019 in the heart of Blackrock, Waxlight is a modern, wine-focused restaurant, led by a team of owner-operator sommeliers and chefs who have dedicated their lives to creating food and drink experiences. They offer a wide selection of spirits, wine, and beer and an ever-changing menu of craveable, technique-driven dishes you won’t find anywhere else. Whether it’s for casual snacks and cocktails, workaday dinners, date night, or a blowout meal with beverage pairings selected by their certified wine professionals, Waxlight Bar a Vin is sure to make your tastebuds dance. Their gift cards, are the perfect stocking stuffer for that person in your life who has a sophisticated palette.

418 W Ferry Street | Buffalo, NY 14213

716-597-8129

Hours: Sun-Thurs: Closed, Fri-Sat: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Everyone loves popcorn. It’s the perfect food to enjoy while watching a movie or tv. What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn is a proud family business, founded and run out of Buffalo, New York. They make a variety of flavors so that everyone has a bag they can call their own and join the party. Stop by to sample their flavors, pick up some bags, and meet the team! Flavors include kettle corn, cheddar, Buffalo Wing, white chocolate raspberry, salted caramel, and their special Queen City mix; whether you like your popcorn sweet or savory, they have a flavor for everyone. They also host private gourmet dinners at their location, so be on the lookout for their special menus appearing once a month! If you can’t make it to the store, they deliver! They are all about creating those moments where you can get together with the people you love to find out what’s pop-in with them.

1382 Jefferson Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14208

716-903-6740

Hours: Mon, Tues, Thurs, Sun: Closed, Wed, Fri-Sat: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Located at 1382 Jefferson Avenue in the heart of the Masten District, Zawadi Books carries books that are by African American authors that focus on black history, culture, and the social and political issues. Owners Kenneth and Sharon Holley offer a wide range of authors and genres in fiction, nonfiction and even books for the kids. In addition to their vast inventory, they regularly have author readings and book discussions. They have a Reading Room and also house a storytelling resource center. They also have a collection of posters and postcards featuring African American themes by African American artists. Can’t find what you’re looking for that bibliophile in your life, they offer gift cards as well.

VISIT BUFFALO NIAGARA

This season we challenge WNY to shop and dine local, and help preserve all the businesses that make Erie County and WNY a unique and diverse place to live. While shopping, feel free to snap a photo of the shop, location, products, or yourself and use the tags, #shop716challenge | #dine716challenge

The Erie County Business Task Force recently launched the Shop716 card, an electronic gift card which can be used at any participating store or restaurant. Buy before November 30, and get a BOGO deal where when you buy (1) $25 egift card or more, you get (1) $25 FREE egift card. To purchase an egift card and to check out participating locations, visit their website.

Written by Charles Skowronski and Jessica Marinelli

Design by Zoe Oleshansky