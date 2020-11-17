2020 Giving Guide | Gear for Adventure

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

“Winter is coming” – a tag line made famous by a certain show meant to be an ominous warning has quite the opposite meaning here in Western New York. We are fortunate to have so many winter activities available to us, whether it’s hitting the slopes at Chestnut Ridge, taking the polar plunge, snowmobiling or hockey. There really is something for everyone.

Gear for Adventure, which was founded in 2004 by husband and wife Kevin and Sarah Beckworth as an online store which has blossomed into 2 brick and mortar stores in Hamburg and Amherst, has something to satisfy the needs of every winter enthusiast. They carry a wide selection of apparel and gear from smaller brands as well as larger brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Salomon and Yeti. They also offer rentals like hiking poles and sleeping bags. In addition to their amazing selection, they frequently offer tips on a variety of outdoor activities and apparel suggestions on their Facebook and Instagram.

If you are looking to try something new, their staff is on hand to help you select everything you will need to ensure you are safe, warm and most importantly have fun.

They are involved in the community as well, most recently running a food drive to help support Feed Hamburg. Gear For Adventure truly has something for everyone so why not check them out, their knowledgeable staff will help you select that perfect gift.

If you or your loved ones take your dog with you on your outdoor adventures, Gear For Adventure has Kurgo products, which make the perfect gift. Kurgo Reversible Dog Jackets come in 4 different sizes and will keep your dog warm all winter long. We all know how cold the weather can get in our area. If you’re looking for the perfect stocking stuffer, they offer a variety of hand warmers as well as a selection of Manzella gloves for both men and women. Whatever your needs are, regardless of the season, Gear For Adventure has something to satisfy everyone!

305 Buffalo Street | Hamburg, NY 14075 | 716-646-4327

3906 Maple Road | Amherst NY 14226 | 716-835-4327

Hours: Sun: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mon-Fri: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sat: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Website | Facebook | Instagram

