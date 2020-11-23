2020 Giving Guide | Cake Crazy

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

Cakes are special. Every birthday, every celebration ends with something sweet, a cake, and people remember. It’s all about the memories. — Buddy Valastro

Everyone loves cake. Cake marks some of the most important and joyous times in our lives. Whether it’s a birthday, wedding, anniversary or a baby shower, cake is there for us. It brings us joy and happy memories.

Shetice Williams was born and raised in Buffalo, New York. Her passion for cooking started at the age of 10 when she realized she wanted to make people happy through cooking. She studied at the Culinary Institute of America and upon graduation, relocated to Las Vegas where she worked for Emeril Lagasse in the MGM Grand. She returned to Buffalo, working for Campus House for 8 years as an instructor and where she began baking as a hobby. In 2014 she officially merged her passions for cooking and baking when she opened the doors of Cake Crazy Bakery and Gourmet Catering at 2525 William Street in Cheektowaga.

Cake Crazy offers a variety of traditional cakes like carrot, red velvet and caramel pound as well as exciting creations that will dance across your taste buds like strawberry crunch and pink lemonade. Chef Williams celebration cakes and wedding cakes are best described as edible works of art. Cake Crazy also offers a large flavor selection of cupcakes that are sure to be a hit. They also offer other confections like lemon bars, tarts, cannoli, pies and more. Cake Crazy can be your one stop for your next big event, offering an impressive catering menu.

With the craziness known as 2020 ending, why not brighten up your holiday table or even surprise your loved one with a delicious cake or confection from Cake Crazy…you’d be crazy not to!

2525 William Street | Buffalo, NY 14206

716-235-8002

Hours: Sun-Tues: Closed, Wed-Sat: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we recommend that you check hours and guidelines before you visit.

