2020 Giving Guide | Bean Bastard Coffee

The smell of fresh-made coffee is one of the world’s greatest inventions. – Hugh Jackman.

Without coffee in the morning, it would take my brain much longer to boot up in the morning so that I can function. I’m generally pretty picky about my coffee too, there are certain roasts and places that I prefer over a lot of the national coffee chains. In a year that has taken so much and tested us to our limits, discovering a new coffee shop with amazing coffee was especially delightful for me.

Located on the corner of Elmwood and Bryant, The Bean Bastard is much more than your average coffee house. Co-owner Nick Mirusso’s love for coffee transcends just an addiction to caffeine that is common for most people when they say, “I love coffee.” Mirusso’s relationship with coffee is personal. Being 7 years sober, he has used roasting coffee as a way to formulate healthy habits and cope with anxiety and depression.

After a year of roasting at home in small quantities, and with encouragement from his friends and family, he began selling beans under the name “The Bean Bastard.” With names like Wakanda, Robo-Cup, Redrum and Brews Lee, The Bean Bastard playfully references pop culture while providing deliciously incomparable flavor combinations. For example, Wakanda blends three different beans from Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya with citrus and dried fruit creating a delicious and unique flavor while Redrum offers a rich flavor that has hints of Guava, Black Currant and dark chocolate and exudes a lovely red hue when hit by morning sun.

The feature 2 different blends daily so every time you go, you have a new experience. All of their blends can be purchased on the site. If you are looking for a delicious and unique gift, I HIGHLY recommend ordering one of their blends. In addition to their many coffee blends, they offer soap, candles and Bean Bastard apparel. Don’t know which flavor to get? They also have gift cards.

Saturday is Small Business Saturday, what better way to start your holiday shopping than to swing by The Bean Bastard and grab a cup of their coffee…or better still, pick up a bag of their beans to take home to enjoy or give as a gift!

448 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222

716-342-2880

Hours: Sun: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mon-Sat: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we recommend that you check hours and guidelines before you visit.

