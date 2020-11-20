2020 Giving Guide | August Market

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

Fashion is the part of the daily air and it changes all the time, with all events. You can even see the approaching of a revolution in clothes. You can see and feel everything in clothes. —Diana Vreeland.

We all love to look our best, especially during the holidays. At the same time, we like clothing that helps us express ourselves. Located in East Aurora, August Market offers a great selection of unique apparel for men and women as well a selection of beauty products and home goods, so there is literally something for everyone.

Owners Tamara Tribula and Kwame Taylor-Hayford opened August Market two years ago with a focus on providing a lifestyle choice to live in a more conscientious manner. They opened August Market to bring “slow fashion” products to Western New York. Kate Fletcher defines it thusly: “Slow fashion is about designing, producing, consuming and living better.

Slow fashion is not time-based but quality-based (which has some time components). Slow is not the opposite of fast – there is no dualism – but a different approach in which designers, buyers, retailers and consumers are more aware of the impacts of products on workers, communities and ecosystems.”

If you are looking for great gifts for your significant other, they have some beautiful items. They have a gorgeous pair of Pearl Drop earrings by Peg’s Hardware that are sure to elevate whatever she is wearing. They have shirts and sweats from A.P.C. that are sure to keep him warm during the winter. They also feature a selection of skin care products by Aesop and Saipua that are sure to add a beautiful glow to your skin and make the perfect stocking stuffer. August Market is worth checking out whether you’re looking for that perfect holiday outfit or unique gift.

650 Main Street | East Aurora, NY 14052

716-432-7651

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we recommend that you check hours and guidelines before you visit.

