2020 Giving Guide | Art’s Cafe

The 2020 Giving Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2020 guide includes 25 locally-owned and operated businesses throughout the region. Click here to view the 2020 Giving Guide.

The smell of good bread baking, like the sound of lightly flowing water, is indescribable in its evocation of innocence and delight. —M.F.K. Fisher.

Nestled away in Springville, is a small community-owned cafe and bakery with offerings that are sure to enhance any holiday gathering.

Its humble beginnings can be traced back to September 2011 when the Springville Center for the Arts and the Village of Springville were working to begin refurbishment and rehabilitation of the property located at 5 East Main Street. The property was to be redeveloped into a coffee house, small stage, arts workshop and artist housing. After raising $30,000 from the community as well as some grants from the state, Art’s Cafe Community Owners, LLC was formed to allow community re-investment and ownership in the project. As a result of this, Art’s Cafe is owned and operated by 100+ community members and cafe workers.

Their bread uses Farmer Ground Flour and takes three days to prepare and bake in order to develop their unique flavors. But you won’t just find bread at this cafe, they offer a variety of in-house made delights to tantalize your taste buds, including Sourdough Pretzels, Bagels (frozen), Croissant, Choc Croissant, Scones, Cookies, Granola. Their selection varies daily so be sure to check out their website and social media pages before heading down.

In addition to their usual fare, Art’s Cafe will be offering a selection of baked goods to help enhance your Thanksgiving Experience. They will be open Wednesday, November 25 from 10am to 6pm. Call ahead to place your order to ensure you get what you need to elevate your table and recipes. Their offerings include French Bread Rolls, croutons, stuffing mix, their Springville Sourdough bread, cranberry walnut and a selection of desserts. Be sure to keep an eye on their site and social media to see what exciting treats they will be offering for the holidays in December! As part of Small Business Saturday, they will be open from 9am-3pm.

5 East Main Street | Springville, New York 14141

Phone: 716-592-9036

Hours: Sun-Tues: Closed, Wed-Fri: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Sat: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Website | Facebook | Instagram

