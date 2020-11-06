Construction Watch: Musical Suites

Schneider Development has started work to convert Community Music School’s former building at 415 Elmwood into residences and commercial space and construct an addition over the parking lot to its south. The $5 million Musical Suites project will feature a total of 22 apartments and 1,500 sq.ft. of office space. All of the units will be one-bedroom, ranging in size from 700 to 900 sq.ft.

The project’s name–Musical Suites–is a nod to the Community Music School’s long history at the building. Schneider Development also plans to incorporate musical motifs into the project design, like the musical notation that adorns the parking gate at the front of the new building. The school relocated to E. Delavan Avenue. The circa-1910 Colonial Revival building was acquired by the Community Music School in 1959 and served as their home for the past six decades. Prior to Community Music School’s ownership, 415 Elmwood was an apartment building known as The Argyle. Much of the interior woodwork and architectural details from the original apartments remain and these historic elements will be restored wherever possible when most of the building is converted back to its original use. The existing historic structure will include 12 one-bedroom units and the ground floor office space.

A new three-story building would be built to the south with 10 one-bedroom units atop of the existing surface parking lot. The ground floor of the new building will remain parking, with ten covered spots underneath the building and eight uncovered spots in the rear. The two buildings will be linked together by a central glass walkway.