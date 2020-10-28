Time to add MAP Farmhouse to your weekly food shopping routine?

Now that fall is here, and the farmers markets will be winding down, people are looking for more ways to get their hands on fresh, local foods. Thankfully, the MAP Farmhouse makes it easy to source a wide variety of healthy, sustainable products, starting with a click of a button.

The MAP Farmhouse has become an indispensable way of life for many people who live near the West Side. The state of the art Farmhouse (and urban farmland) is a central source for food procurement, including fresh made soups that are now available.

Customers are invited to place their orders online, for pick-up on Thursday afternoons or deliveries on Fridays.

New arrivals this week include: Small Batch calendula salve, herb-infused honeys, Mayer Brothers apple cider, and SEVEN varieties of winter squash from local growers! Beautiful frozen pastured chickens available from Erba Verde Farms, dried beans from Genesee Valley Bean Company, plus rutabagas and carrots from Oles Farm.



It’s incredible to think that all of this is readily available, and so convenient. From DIY kits and botanically dyed tea towels to mug & seed gift sets and pantry items, there’s so much to choose from each and every week. You can even pick up flower bouquets, small batch street corn popsicles, and small batch savory galettes while supplies last.

If you haven’t added the MAP Farmhouse to your weekly food shopping routine, maybe it’s time?

Don’t forget to bring your own bag!

Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) Farmhouse | 387 Massachusetts Ave | Buffalo, NY 14213 | 716-882-5327