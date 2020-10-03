Three Additional PUSH Infill Projects up for Review

PUSH Buffalo is planning four additional apartment buildings on the West Side. They are a part of their West Side Homes Project that will see 49 apartments built on scattered sites.

625-629 West Avenue (entry image and above) will include six one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom apartments in a three-story building. A community room is planned for the first floor and community porches would be available on the second and third floors. Six on-site parking space are proposed.

A two-story building (above) at the northwest corner of Rhode Island and Fargo avenues would include commercial and residential space. The first floor will have 1,010 sq.ft. of commercial space fronting Rhode Island Avenue with two two-bedroom apartments behind it. The recessed second floor will also have two two-bedroom apartments.

Two identical buildings are proposed for 297 and 301 Parkdale Avenue. Each two and a half-story building (above) will include four units. Four on-site parking spaces are planned. The Planning Board will review the projects along with a two-story building at 225 W. Delavan on Monday.