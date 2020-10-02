The time is now to Get Out The Vote in WNY

GOTV: TheDeck Sponsored by Stonewall Democrats of WNY GetOutTheVote-01

Election season is upon us, and the tumultuousness of this year alone has greatly emphasized the importance of engaging in our political process. The challenges wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and elevated social unrest have laid bare the current state of our major institutions – both locally and nationally – and whether they have proven inadequate or capable of weathering the storm.

Consequently, these challenges are also calling all U.S. citizens into action in determining which representatives can address our greatest concerns – whether they be healthcare, education, criminal justice reform, social service programs, support for marginalized communities, defense, the economy, support for small businesses, etc. – and casting our vote to put them in position to do so.

Whether you’re voting for the first time – or simply for the first time amidst a pandemic – Stonewall Democrats of WNY and Buffalo Rising put together a little Voting 101 with some informational resources and important dates to keep an eye on.

Lead Photo by unsplash.com/Cyrus Crossan

This content was produced in collaboration with Stonewall Democrats of WNY