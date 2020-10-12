The Predmores create a calendar featuring 25 years of Buffalo paintings

When I had my shop on Elmwood Avenue, called Thunder Bay, one of the items that I stocked year after year was artist Daniel Predmore’s matted Buffalo skyline print (lead image). Now, well over a decade after I closed my shop, Predmore is still busy painting Buffalo landscapes and buildings. He even got to the point where he was able to compile 12 of his paintings to create a calndar. This particular calendar is chock full of endearing Buffalo images, many of which I have never seen until now.

Many of us are very happy to see 2020 go away. The arrival of this new calendar means that it won’t be long before we can happily (and hopefully) say that the worst is truly behind us.

This 2021 calendar is a great reminder about how lucky we are to be in living in Buffalo, with many of the powerful iconic landmarks that have been drawn/painted, and colored by Predmore along with his wife, Vanessa.

This is your first calendar? How has it done so far?

We sold out of the first run of 400 in three weeks, and are now doing another run.

Did you expect that?

No, people warned me that calendars can be tough, because they are dated, and if you don’t sell them, you’re stuck with them.

How long have you been painting these images?

I did the first one (lead image) 25 years ago.

Tell us about the originals.

The city skyline, for example, is oil on canvas (3’x5′). It’s hanging at my dad’s house – I don’t typically sell the originals because they take me two months and hundreds of hours to complete. I’d rather keep the originals and sell the prints… and sell products with the images on them.

How is your wife involved?

I do more of the technical work and she likes the whimsical designs and coloring.

How has it all worked out for you?

Now that I have so many images, it’s easier and business is pretty good. It’s fun coming up with new products, and then choosing the best images.

What’s the takeaway from all of this?

It’s important to stay focused. Being an artist can be tough, but we stuck with it and kept believing that it would all work out.

How did COVID impact you?

We’re doing just as well as we were doing before. During the pandemic we came up with online digital coloring books, which people loved. Our shows all got canceled, but we got creative in how to maneuver – to figure out the best ways to get our products to people.

How can people find this new calendar?

Predmore Creations – they can go to www.predmore.com.