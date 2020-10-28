There are a lot of changes taking place on Allen Street. Along with new infrastructure, we’re seeing a number of businesses reinvent themselves. One of these businesses is The Pilates Loft.

To start, owner of The Pilates Loft, Beth Elkins, is now calling her reinvented studio “The Pilates LAB.”

“For many years I’ve wanted to offer more open gym hours, more client accountability and ownership of progress, with more space —physical and mental— for experimental movement. To me, this sounds like a laboratory!” said Elkins Wales.

Along with the name change, comes a change in location. Instead of offering classes on the second floor of her building, Elkins has opted to move the studio to the first floor, which will create prime visibility, as well as “a functional exercise space for all levels of ability, all ages, all walks of life, all bodies!”

Obviously COVID put a damper on fitness studio routines. But the downtime gave Elkins time to plot her next course. With the help of her architect husband, Brad Wales, Elkins set out to build a first class studio that all of Allentown would rally around.

Along with the fitness aspect, Elkins was inspired by the road to inclusiveness that is being paved throughout the world.

“There are systemic inequities in fitness and wellness opportunities,” explained Elkins, who is currently on the international Core Dynamics Teacher Training team. “I want to create a culture that feels welcoming and safe for all bodies, is affordable and easily-accessible, and is recognized by doctors and insurance companies. Brad and I are grateful to spend this uncertain time re-imagining and re-building our space.” To that end, Elkins has incorporated a number of new socially-charged advancements into the relaunch, including:

Pay-what-you-can classes

Outreach into community centers and schools

Partnering with Shauntel Douglas at Urban Holistics and Juicing to offer healthy food shares

Urban Holistics and Juicing Housing a lending library of books on fitness, health, and wellness

At the onset of the pandemic, Elkins knew that things were going to be a lot different, especially for fitness studios. Therefore she got a jumpstart at offering Zoom classes, outdoor sessions… she even rented some of her equipment to people for home use – anything and everything to keep the Pilates ‘wheels’ in motion.

[In Pilates], there is a focus on breathing, balance, and working from the center, as well as an understanding of stability versus mobility, and relaxation of areas that tend to overwork.

-The Pilates LAB

Since 2012, Elkins has been helping to spearhead the Pilates scene in Buffalo, not only on Allen Street, but also at The Buffalo Foundry in North Buffalo. Now, she will be focusing her efforts on The Pilates LAB, which will bring some newfound energy to 164 Allen Street.

There is a fitness regimen for everyone. Finding what works best for every individual is the trick. For those looking to increase inner-core strength, endurance, and flexibility, while achieving “the complete coordination of body, mind, and spirit,” Pilates is the answer.

The anticipated opening date for The Pilates LAB is January 2021.

The Pilates LAB | 164 Allen Street | Buffalo NY | 716.866.8200 | A virtual library of classes is available online.