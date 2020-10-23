The future looks bright for 76-106 Florida Street (Cold Spring Heights)

Severyn Development team has provided a better idea of what we can expect from their latest project announcement at 76-106 Florida Street. This rehab is a long tome coming, there is no doubt. As this series of duplexes sat in disrepair for years, there were fewer and fewer people that held onto hope that the structures would stand to see the day a new owner would come to the rescue.

But that new day has finally come, and with it an injection of life into a neighborhood that is flanked by Main Street and Canisius College.

These particular duplexes are essentially irreplaceable, which is why this development project is so important. They just don’t build them like this anymore.

Unique and historic duplex and rowhouse complexes are not a dime a dozen in Buffalo. We have lost a number along the way, and still more are in jeopardy – it wasn’t that long ago that we almost lost the Lafayette Barton Apartments on the city’s West Side, to a fire.

These types of uniform complexes are considered anchors of neighborhoods, especially when they have been preserved and/or restored.

When asked what they are calling the project, Alex Severyn replied, “Cold Spring Heights – we want everyone to know that we’re proud to be in Cold Springs and on the East Side. I’m hoping this project can kick start the neighborhood.”

The Severyn brothers are working with Seth Amman of Arch & Type Architecture, to restore these beautiful duplexes – it won’t be long until they are once again contributing to the livelihood of the neighborhood, instead of bringing it down.

We will be following the progress along the way.

Get connected: severyn.co