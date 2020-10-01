The Big Tee-Off: “Hindsight’s 2020”

11 of Buffalo’s top marketing and design agencies have been vying for top honors, by submitting designs for a series of t-shirts for The Big Tee-Off. The competition, spearheaded by American Advertising Federation (AAF – Buffalo) and 26 Shirts is based on the “Hindsight’s 2020” theme.

Money raised through the sale of the t-shirts will directly benefit AAF Buffalo’s Scholarship Fund – $9 from each sale will be dedicated to college and high school students who are interested in careers in the fields of advertising and marketing.

Participating marketing and design agencies are: Crowley Webb, 19 Ideas, Gelia, FIFTEEN, FARM, dPost, Dixon Schwabl, Quilted Squirrel, Mr. Smith, Manzella Marketing, and Mower.

“Since AAF Buffalo had to cancel our annual Big Tip-Off event this year due to Covid-19 concerns, our board of directors got creative and came up with the Big Tee-Off,” said Josh Gumulak, President of AAF Buffalo. “We have some of Buffalo’s best designers participating in this competition to help our area’s youth with scholarship funds. We’re excited to share their excellent work with Western New York.”

The t-shirts are meant to bring some lighthearted humor to this dreadful year, according to the organizers of the competition which seconds as a fundraiser for the Scholarship Fund.

“26 Shirts is proud to partner with a great organization and such creative minds to support a cause based in WNY,” said Del Reid, Partner at 26 Shirts.

The winning design will be announced at the culmination of AdWeek on Thursday, October 8.

View the t-shirts at 26shirts.com/collections/aaf-big-tee-off. For more information about AAF Buffalo and its upcoming events, please visit: www.aafbuffalo.com.