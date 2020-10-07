STILL TALKING: Marie Rachelle

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We asked Marie Rachelle, a full-time freelancer:

“What’s the toughest lesson you learned as a full-time freelancer?”

Marie realizes she can’t do it alone.

“You need a community that understands and supports you,” Marie said. “I found that community within the mighty freelance network founded by Emily Leach.”

As a passionate freelancer who also coaches people to pursue their own freelance endeavors, she hosted Buffalo’s first Freelance Business Week in 2019, where she helped build a community for shared resources and connection. In 2020, she helped create the first virtual Freelance Business Week event, combining Buffalo’s resources with those of Tampa and Miami, Florida and Austin, Texas.

Marie also is the founder of Convergence Coworking, a coworking spot with rentable office and conference spaces – the first of its kind in Hamburg.

She realizes that her freelance community is strong, and that they are “better together.”

Marie Rachelle’s Instagram: @marierachelle_

Convergence Coworking Instagram: @convergencecoworking

Freelance Business Week Buffalo Instagram: @fbwbuffalo

