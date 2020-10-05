Squeaky Wheel Presents The Excellent Adventure

This Saturday, October 10, Squeaky Wheel will host its biennial social media scavenger hunt fundraiser, the Excellent Adventure. The hunt is designed to prompt participants to tap into their own creativity and get to know their city a little better, making it a perfect fit for Squeaky Wheel’s mission to celebrate expression and diversity of voice through electronic media and film.

Proceeds from ticket purchases go to support the work that Squeaky Wheel does in the creative community, including providing support to local and international artists, providing low-cost equipment rentals, and offering free or low-cost workshops for youth and adults. Like so many groups struggling amidst the challenges resulting from COVID-19, they hope to fill some of the gap left by this year’s shortage of funding.

“The idea for the Excellent Adventure came out of a desire to create a new fundraiser that would be fun and get people active, creative, and interacting with the really great places and organizations the region has to offer,” said Martina LaVallo, Communications and Education Coordinator. “We also wanted to flip the idea of the usual fundraising event where you ask people to come to one place and observe and look at art or a performance (which can be great, of course). Instead, we thought it would be really cool if the participants were the makers, that they go out and show the world what is special to them about their place or how creative they can be.”

The idea is to form a team and then set out to complete as many of the prompts as possible in photos or videos and upload them to Instagram with the hashtag #squeakyadventure. Teams can have 1-4 members. The event opens virtually via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. where final details, safety precautions, and general rules will be explained. Then the scavenger hunt kicks off at 11:00 a.m. when the prompts are revealed. From there, groups will have five hours to race to complete the tasks.

“While we can’t reveal what this year’s tasks are before 11:00 a.m. on October 10, some of the tasks from our inaugural event in 2018 include the simple (“take a selfie in front of your favorite public art work”) or silly (“team headstand in public”) or more challenging or obscure (“60 canoes” or “Make it snow”),” LaVallo said. “Part of the fun is that you can interpret many of them however you like. So basically, you can look forward to an afternoon of fun, challenging your creativity, showing everyone the places you love, and maybe learning new things about where you live.”

Teams can also look forward to potentially winning some great prize packages, including a GoPro Hero 9 action camera, tickets to various regional attractions, Reddy Bikeshare memberships, merchandise, gift cards, and more.

With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting our ability to be out and about, this year’s hunt gives groups the option to participate virtually from home. For those who are interested in roaming the city to complete their tasks, Reddy Bikeshare and Buffalo Bike Tours are offering discounts on bicycle rentals for the day to Excellent Adventure participants.

If you’re working in a group, each member on the team must participate in accomplishing every task, whether virtually or in person. Those working together in person will be required to social distance or wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible.

While groups are working through the task list, a panel of judges will be reviewing and responding to their uploads in real-time. Once the window for uploading tasks closes at 4:00 p.m., the judges will take an hour to critique the submissions and award points.

At 5:00 p.m., all will reconvene for a virtual closing event where all submissions will be viewed and the judges will announce the prize winners. The team with the most points will be awarded the Grand Prize, and additional prizes will be awarded for various categories.

To buy tickets and get more information on the schedule, scavenger hunt instructions, and prize packages, click here.