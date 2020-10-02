SOUNDCHECK: Trever Stribing of PA Line

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music.

Welcome back to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform.

Tonight we welcome Trever Stribing of PA Line. PA Line is a three-piece Alt-Folk/Americana rock band. Trever, lead vocalist, stopped by with his acoustic guitar and his passion, and played some solo jams.

Special thanks to Series Sponsor, Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York.

PA Line Instagram: @palineofficial

Trever Stribing Instagram: @treverstribing

