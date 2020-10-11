Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

SOUNDCHECK: The Burkharts

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Welcome back to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform.

Tonight we welcome The Burkharts, an alternative rock ‘n’ roll band, and self-proclaimed yellow boys. This four-piece band will be playing two new songs off their upcoming album, as well as a more seasoned selection.

Special thanks to Series Sponsor, Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York.

Instagram: @theburkhartsmusic 

