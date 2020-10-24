SOUNDCHECK: SMUG

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Welcome back to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform.

Tonight we blew the roof off the spot with SMUG.

The trio, originally from Grand Island, performed a four-song set, including their new single “Wicked Dreams.”

Special thanks to Series Sponsor, Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York.

Instagram: @smug_theband

View other videos in the Soundcheck series