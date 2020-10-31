SOUNDCHECK: Ex-Pat

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Welcome back to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform.

Tonight, we welcome Ex-Pat. The unparalleled artist performed two originals, “All These Years” and “Lifeforce.” Honestly, we can’t compare to this to anything we’ve heard before and we love that.

Special thanks to Series Sponsor, Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York.

Instagram: @ex.pat

