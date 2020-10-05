SOUNDCHECK: Elder Henry Vernon Reed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Welcome back to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform.

Today we welcome a very talented trio comprised of Elder Henry Vernon Reed, Eric Reed and Earl Roberson. Henry is an author, poet, singer-songwriter, recording artist and preacher, while Eric has recorded and toured with Byron Cage and Fred Hammond. The last of the trio, Earl, is a former member of The Gap Band and saxophonist for Charlie Wilson. Enjoy these three originals written by Elder Henry Vernon Reed.

Special thanks to Series Sponsor, Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York.

Elder Henry Vernon Reed Instagram: @henryv.reed