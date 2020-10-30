Sign of Things to Come: Bryant & Stratton Moving

Bryant & Stratton College is moving its downtown campus to the Elm-Oak Corridor. The college is taking 23,000 sq.ft., or roughly half of the available space at 110 Broadway. Ellicott Development purchased the building one year ago from Upstate New York Transplant Services for $3 million.

The college is moving from the Lafayette Court building at 465 Main Street where it has been located since 1998. The new location is expected to open next month and will feature an open floor plan housing approximately 400 students in 14 classrooms and two medical labs.

Bryant & Stratton was founded in 1854 and has campuses in Amherst, Orchard Park, Rochester, Syracuse, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin. The downtown Buffalo campus offers 17 different educational programs ranging from the diploma level to bachelor’s degrees.

The two-story, 51,500 sq.ft. building at 110 Broadway was originally a Sealtest warehouse. It was renovated in the early 1980’s by Uniland Development as part of its Buffalo Technology Campus project.