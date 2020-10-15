Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Senecas Working at Michigan/Perry

Is the Seneca Nation building a gas station across from the Buffalo Creek Casino? No one knows, not even the City. The property at the northeast corner of Perry Street and Michigan Avenue, where the Ansell Press building sat until demolished in April, is sovereign territory and does not need City approvals or permits.  Site work is underway including what appears to be a building pad.

Niagara Falls Seneca One Stop

Speculation is that the site will house a Seneca One Stop convenience store and gas station. The Senecas built a similar facility on Niagara Street in Niagara Falls, much to the dismay of City officials and nearby gas station owners. The tax free, 24-hour gas station and smoke shop opened in December 2016.

