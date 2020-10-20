Rolling along with ROAR Logistics

The last time that I paid a visit to ROAR Logistics’ new development project, near Larkinville, initial progress was underway. A little over a year later, I met up again with Founder and President, Bob Rich III, who gave me a tour of the brand new facility.

From the outside, ROAR’s headquarters is designed to look like stacked shipping containers. That is fitting, considering that the company is in the trucking “shipping” industry. “It’s energy efficient,” said Rich, who pointed out that the walls are designed like insulated refrigeration units. “It’s overly efficient – we tried to think about everything when it was designed.”

The entire building is designed on an 8-foot grid, which maximizes material yield and minimizes waste.

Building is wrapped in Centria Formawall Dimension series panels, which are 3” insulated composite panels which provide an R-value of 21.6 which exceeds the Energy Code. The panels also are a single-component system for the exterior skin as opposed to relying on multiple components (and trades) for the building envelope. This means the building is much tighter therefore more energy efficient.

The glazing composition has a highly reflective coating, which allows for a lower SHGC while maintaining a high VLT, which means we are letting in a lot of natural daylight with minimal solar heat. The large windows with this energy efficient glass allows us to daylight the occupied spaces throughout.

The interior design is purposefully minimal utilizing the building structure and exposed concrete floors.

“It’s also ADA compliant,” added Rich, who told me that the company is very inclusive… and in hiring mode. Currently, there are 145 employees, even though half of them are working from home. That said, the place is still buzzing with activity. That’s because the trucking business is “rolling” through the pandemic. “We’re open seven days a week,” noted Rich, as he monitored one of the flatscreen TVs that was tracking the logistics of his company, and those of his competitors.

ROAR Logistics’ new digs are pretty sweet. I love the look of the outside of the structure, but I am even more fascinated with the inner-workings. Aside from the open bullpen office – the company’s truckload operations center – there are plenty of places for workers to get away from the hustle and bustle.

Workplace amenities include seclude personal workstation cubbies, coveted break-room with flatscreens, a custom ROAR ICE Super Chexx bubble hockey game (made in WNY), state of the art refrigerators (of course), and lounge seating. Everything is designed to make employees feel right at home… while at work. There’s even a gym with changing stations, “… although it’s all closed and gathering dust due to the pandemic,” Rich said, shrugging.

Even though ROAR’s new headquarters is currently staffed at half capacity, Rich is extremely pleased with how everything has panned out. “We’re still growing,” he told me. “It’s been a great journey – and I am very happy to be leaving such a positive mark on the city of Buffalo.”

Project architect and engineer: Carmina Wood Morris

ROAR Logistics | 535 Exchange Street

Founded in 2003, ROAR Logistics offers Rail, Ocean, Air, and Road services to aid clients in the delivery of their products around the world. It has operations in Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, and Pekin, IL and is a subsidiary of Rich Products Corporation.