Ribbon Cutting: Longshed Building at Canalside

A ribbon cutting for the Longshed building at Canalside was held earlier today. Work has been completed on the 4,000 square foot structure that will one day house the construction of a replica of Governor DeWitt Clinton’s 73′ packet boat – the boat that traversed the Erie Canal to take part in the Wedding of the Waters ceremony.

This is another significant advancement for Canalside, at the Commercial Slip opposite the Naval Museum. The Longshed will help to tell the story of the Erie Canal, and Buffalo’s coming of age as an industrial powerhouse city.

The Erie Canal – a 363 mile waterway that connects Buffalo to the Hudson River – will be celebrating its bicentennial in 2025. At that time, the Longshed will serve as a gathering place for a celebration, while the packet boat will be berthed (once completed) in the Commercial Slip where it will become an interactive museum of sorts, open to the public for an array of events and activities.

Having a community resource such as this venue will allow for an assortment of activities and celebrations to occur. Plus, while the construction of the packet boat is underway, there will be a number of educational components available to the community. This structure will become an ever-changing nautical museum and venue that will help the public to understand the intricacies of boatbuilding, while learning about the history of the waterfront.

This effort would not be possible with the vision and fortitude of John Montague of the Buffalo Maritime Center (BMC), who is a staunch advocate for Buffalo’s maritime past, present, and future. Significant funding from the New York Power Authority (NYPA) also helped to get the project to completion, via a federal relicensing settlement agreement thanks in part to Congressman Brian Higgins.

Other contributors to the project include Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC), with funding from private donors and BMC supporters David and Joan Rogers, and Assemblymember Sean Ryan.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was also on hand for the ribbon cutting, to show ongoing support from the State level. The construction manager is Savarino Cos. The architect is HHL Architects.