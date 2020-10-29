Restaurant: Impossible digs into Buffalo

Restaurant: Impossible – a Food Network show hosted by internationally renowned Chef Robert Irvine – is in Buffalo for upwards of three weeks.

Irvine’s goal is to “Save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days with only $10,000.”

During his visit, Irvine will be filming at three different restaurants – Casa Di Francesca’s on Seneca Street in South Buffalo, Park Vue – formerly Scharf’s at Schiller Park in Buffalo, and O’Neill’s Stadium Inn in Orchard Park.

Buffalo is fortunate to have some fantastic restaurants. The food here really is something to boast about – expats says that it’s one of the things that they miss most about living in WNY.

At the same time, there’s always room for improvement, which sometimes comes in the form of makeovers and overhauls. And now with the pandemic on the scene, there could be no better time for Irvine to step in, smash some things around, modify interiors, streamline menus, work with staff and owners, and get three of Buffalo’s eateries back to doing what they do best – serving up great food in inspired atmospheres.