Redevelopment Proposed for 44 17th Street

An historic Seventeenth Street property could be the site of 13 new apartments. Carl J. Montante III is seeking to convert the 16,520 sq.ft. building at 44 17the Street into residences. The building formerly housed the studios of photographer Jim Bush.

The building currently includes a studio space, reception area, conference room, and a second floor 3,600 sq.ft. loft apartment. Under plans prepared by architect Mark Dean, there would be nine first floor apartments and four on the second level. Units range in size from a 629 sq.ft. one-bedroom to a 1,356 sq.ft. two-bedroom layout. One studio apartment with 743 sq.ft. of space is also planned.

The project needs a variance to allowable residential density from the Zoning Board of Appeals. Contractor Paul Lamparelli has been retained to work on the project.