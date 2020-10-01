PUSH Redesigns West Delavan/Congress Plans

PUSH Buffalo has made changes to plans for two buildings at the corner for W. Delevan Avenue and Congress Street. The affordable apartment buildings have been delayed over neighborhood concerns with parking and traffic issues. Stieglitz Snyder Architecture and eco_logic Studio teamed up on the plans that will be reviewed by the Planning Board on Monday.

Plans for 160 Congress Street remain unchanged (above) with two two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom apartments along with 600 sq.ft. of community space on the first floor.

The 225 W. Delavan building has shrunk by one floor and two apartments. Plans now call for two floors and four three-bedroom apartments. PUSH has also added three new parking spaces on the site and is dedicating additional parking at the Grant Street Neighborhood Center for tenants.

The W. Delevan/Congress buildings are part of PUSH’s West Side Homes Project that aims to construct 53 apartments on vacant sites. Additional buildings are proposed for West Avenue, Rhode Island Street, and Parkdale Avenue.