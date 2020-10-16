“Pints in the Park” is a Great Pivot for Resurgence

The summer of 2020 was not what anyone ever could have expected. Businesses of all nature had to figure out ways to pivot their sales strategies – instead of expecting customers to come to them, they went out seeking their customers.

One business in particular – Resurgence Brewery – was able to successfully implement this strategy in a very unique and clever way. The brewery literally hit the road with a 12-tap beer trailer (and food), setting up at various parks throughout the region. From Delaware Park to Cazenovia Park, Resurgence was able to branch out, to adequately accommodate its customers.

“It’s been a couple of years in the making,” said Resurgence owner Jeff Ware. “We pitched the Buffalo Parks Department and Olmsted – we gave a presentation that highlighted the opportunities for the parks, which make 10% from the sales. It’s also very family friendly; People bring blankets and chairs and enjoy the parks in the summertime. We actually launched the Pop-Up Beer Gardens this last summer and it went pretty well. With COVID, we put a bigger focus on it. It was such a success that we talked to the County Parks – this weekend we are heading out to Chestnut Ridge, where we will set up on top of the sledding hill. It’s going to be beautiful, with all of the leaves changing.”

Resurgence’s emphasis on its alternate game plan helped the brewery to overcome the hardships that it faced. It is this new “pop up” strategy that we will see more and more, as businesses attempt to adjust to the pandemic… and even beyond the pandemic. But at the end of the day, these pop ups are exactly what people want – what they have been looking for. After all, what’s better than activating spaces that are able to accommodate limitless social distancing? The pop-ups are bringing people outside, to enjoy the parks and the waterfront, which is always a good thing.

Whether it’s food being served up – pop-up style – along the Buffalo River, or a brewery serving up beers in the parks, there’s a lot that we can be learning from this new way of life. There are opportunities presenting themselves that have never before been realized. It’s unfortunate that it took a pandemic to fully tap this potential, but at the same time, it’s great to see a number of Buffalo’s beloved businesses making it through these tough times by reaching out to the community in ways that can be considered a win-win for the businesses and the region.

Chestnut Ridge: Fri 10/16 5pm-8pm Sat 10/17 12pm-8pm Sun 10/18 12pm-4pm

For more information on the trailer, and the catering opportunities, visit resurgencebrewing.com. Catering is also available – the beer trailer is currently servicing small parties, including Bills tailgates.