Peace Wall pops up on the East Side

Artist Jeremy Miklas of Vivid Buffalo has painted a mural that is considered a “peace sign of the times.”

I’ve talked to Miklas numerous times about his ongoing efforts to contribute to the Buffalo art movement. Not only has he been involved with organizing paint nights, art pop-ups, and figure drawing classes, he’s also been scouring the city for a perfect wall to paint his latest creation – the Peace Wall.

The Peace Wall features the likenesses of Martin Luther King, Gandhi, and Mother Teresa. It was commissioned by the owner of Alibaba-Kebab (an awesome Halal eatery) – the mural is located on the restaurant’s prep kitchen building at 441 Fillmore Avenue, at Memorial Drive, not far from the Central Terminal.

Currently, Miklas is looking for a three-storey building close to the Elmwood Village, to paint an even larger mural. It will be interesting to see what he comes up with. In the meantime, it’s great to see a message of peace and love find a home on the East Side of the city.