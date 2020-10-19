Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Opportunity Knocks: 295 Niagara Street

Prime commercial space at a gateway to downtown is available for lease. Schneider Real Estate Services is marketing 7,430 sq.ft. of space in its Turner Bros. Lofts complex located at 295 Niagara Street.

295 Niagara Street has deep roots in growing successful food production businesses. The building namesake (Turner Bros.) constructed the original building in 1853 to house their growing tonic and elixir business, eventually adding operations in New York City and San Francisco and distributing products globally.

More recently, the space was built-out for Ru’s Pierogi, a start-up pierogi manufacturer. Over the course of four years, they have gone on to distribute to restaurants, grocery stores, and have recently partnered with an established local food processor to further scale their production capabilities.

The space at 295 Niagara includes approximately 3,500 sq.ft. of production space, a 1,500 sq.ft. shipping/receiving area with a walk-in freezer and loading dock, and 1,500 sq.ft. of restaurant space with a 52-person occupancy. The spaces can be divided as needed.

The highly-visible location is located at the foot of the I-90 off-ramp with approximately 15,000 cars/day passing by the site, perfect for pick-up/take-out and distribution. Signage rights are also available.

Get Connected: Matt Hartrich, Schneider Real Estates Services, 716.882.0212

