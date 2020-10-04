Noble Root Wine and Spirits: Fit for Royalty

Downtown’s Main street just expanded its subtle nuances.

Buffalo native Kyle McGinty saw a need, and worked for the better part of a year to make the magic happen, with Noble Root Wine and Spirits. The new store offers more than the run-of-the-mill liquor store – its focus is on local, sustainable, and organic producers. With new bars and restaurants continuing to open in the face of COVID, I am of the belief that Noble Root Wine and Spirits is one of the things that Downtown has been missing.

McGinty is no stranger to this area of expertise. He has spent almost a decade cultivating the techniques, strategies, and tastebuds warranted to be a maestro in the alcoholic beverage industry. During those years, he spent time in retail, distribution and wholesale, and even worked behind the bar learning how to make a multitude of creations.

“In working with wine and spirits, I’ve learned that the more you know, the more you realize you don’t really know. This industry is so expansive and you really learn something new every single day.”

While experience is most of what makes up his impressive knowledge of ‘all things spirits’ related, he was also fortunate enough to receive pedagogic tutelage from different places he had worked, intensifying his passion and understanding for his craft.

The atmosphere of the shop goes far beyond the usual grocery store-esque ambiance that is found in most liquor stores. Instead, McGinty has customized the shop to feel friendly, warm, and communal. While it’s minimalist in nature, there is nothing short in the detail department. Vinyl spins over the speakers all day, and there is even a nook full of educational books to sift through, as customers decide the best wine to pair with dinner.

The wines and spirits are all priced within reason, making them accessible to just about everyone. “I want people to feel good about the experience here,” exclaims McGinty.

Noble Root exudes the artistry that should be present in all wine and spirits shops, and seeks to impart that expertise upon anyone willing to delve into the ever-morphine, and oh-so-tantalizing worlds of wines and spirits.

Stop by the shop Mondays through Thursdays 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Noble Root Wine and Spirits | 515 Main Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 218-9851 | Facebook

