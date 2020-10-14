New Look: 880 Elmwood

Ellicott Development continues to refine its plans for two parcels located at 878-80 Elmwood Avenue. Last month the firm received approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals for a larger front setback to align with neighboring structures, added commercial space to the ground floor, and reduced the number of apartments. The updated plan consists of a total of seven residential units on the 2nd and 3rd floors along with two live/work units on the ground floor. The live/work commercial spaces are ideal for small professional offices or service-based businesses.

Based on City and public feedback, the company has made further changes, including:

Reducing the overall building width to 58 feet. The focus of the width reduction occurs on the south side of the proposed building. This will provide more separation between it and the existing home to the south, where the driveway will be located for access to the project’s off-street parking at the rear.

Similar concerns were expressed about balconies on the side elevations of the proposed building. The side balconies have been eliminated in favor of front and rear balconies. The third-floor apartments would have access to small, private roof patios.

A new contemporary design to fit with the historic context of the neighborhood, not compete with it.

Abstract Architecture reworked the curved corner fronting the south side, including the elimination of the peaked turret roof, in response to concerns about the height and proximity to the neighboring homes.

In addition, a new, more contemporary material palate has been introduced to the project, but the forms and volumes are still based on the existing historic architecture. Materials, although used in a contemporary manner, were chosen because they are found in some form throughout the larger Elmwood Village community. Exterior materials would include a combination of brick and vertical metal panel siding. Large window openings are intended to allow plenty of natural light into the spacious modern apartments.

The Planning Board will have a look at the new design on Monday.