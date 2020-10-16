Las Puertas (LP) has done it again. As a way to bring in additional business to offset the dearth of customers due to the pandemic, restaurateur Victor Parra Gonzalez has introduced “La Bodega Project” to his offerings.

This “bodega” initiative is meant to help stock the pantry for people who are looking for gourmet alternatives to the “usual suspects” at the supermarkets and corner stores. It’s refined food at affordable prices – food that doesn’t have to be a special treat, because it can be added to a customer’s rotation when shopping. And unlike a lot of markets, because these pantry items are being whipped up by a chef, there will always be something new, delicious, and different to look forward to.

The idea is to introduce a little bit at a time, to show people how they can best use these products at home.

“The idea of the ‘La Bodega project by LP’ is part of our recovering effort from the devastating result of Covid-19 in our industry,” said Parra Gonzalez. “We want to make sure we can explore our flavors but also to be here for our community – over the past years we have seen things grow from nothing in our Five Point neighborhood and we couldn’t allow ourselves to go into this winter without evolving and producing something that can help. We hope to bring you some ‘savor’ to your house even in the harshest of the economic climates we have experienced.”

Moving forward, the bodega will offer pantry items that can be picked up on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1pm to 6pm starting October 21st. Here’s a look at the launch menu:

As for drinks, Parra Gonzalez assured that take-out is also available: “We will do a mystery wine selection – $65 for 3 bottles of our choosing, from the wines we have tasted and loved. Also, our cocktails will be also offered ‘to go’ with the purchase of any food item.”

It’s great to see Parra Gonzalez and his team getting so crafty in this ever-changing dining climate. Hopefully this new ingenious formula will become a permanent staple at LP.

A few covid friendly reminders from Las Puertas: La Bodega Project will post the offerings on our social media as well as provide a contactless QR code for guests to use when visiting. Our initial hours will be flexible with the hopes to extend as demand grows. Items listed will be based on first come first serve so it will pay to arrive early. We will take preorders for curbside pick up. Ensuring your safety as well as ours is our primary concern.

Las Puertas

385 Rhode Island St

Buffalo, NY

(716) 807-1141

Facebook | Instagram

House dining will remain open Thursday- Friday – Saturday

Photos courtesy Zachary Hakes – photographer and beverage director of Las Puertas