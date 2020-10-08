Khari’s Café

It’s about that time, Buffalo: pack away the shorts and tank tops and break out your favorite jeans and sweaters. The colorful leaves and brisk morning air indicates the change of more than just the season.

For Buffalo’s West Side, a brand new café will offer a fresh and rejuvenating atmosphere that will help to uplift the spirit and set the mood for fall and winter. “Khari’s,” located at the intersection of Jersey Street and Fargo Avenue (formerly Tipico), offers not only a variety of menu options, but also a safe space to kick back and relax. The menu will offer multiple food items for breakfast and lunch, as well as coffee from Undergrounds and the Bean Bastard. The signature juice menu will make getting your daily dose of fruits and veggies easier than ever before.

The owner and creator of Khari’s is Niagara Falls native Kartika Carr (photo left), but most people just know her as “Tee.” Her love for juicing and smoothie making started off as more of a pastime than a career aspiration. Juicing is an easy and effective way to get the most out of the healing nutrients Mother Earth has to offer. “The earth has everything we need, we just have to know how to use it!” says Tee. With advice from local herbalists as well as her own studies, Tee has carefully crafted a menu that is both delicious and balanced.

Khari’s is inspired by powerful African Orishas.

An initiative that started during the quarantine months encouraged Tee to start her own café. While most of us found the days to be long and wearisome (without going into work), Tee was suiting up everyday to deliver juice right to people’s doorsteps. Launching her juice menu from an Instagram and Facebook page, she found the response to be astounding. People everywhere were requesting juice deliveries. Her clientele grew so wide that opening a café became the inevitable next step. In a few months, she was successful in finding a space that could closely correlate to the “heart behind her soon-to-be café,” with oversized bright windows, and a fresh and inspired design.

Since moving from Niagara Falls to the West Side, Tee has become completely enchanted with the neighborhood and community, especially with all of the pups on the block; she even knows most of these furry friends by name. For Tee, her café is less about her desires, and more about how she can best serve the surrounding community. “I want to build a base here and be an asset to the community. The community will be hugely incorporated into everything I do and I often ask myself, ‘what do they want?’”

While the shop is open no later than 4pm, Tee hopes the space can become a go-to place for special events at night. Whether that be workshops for kids, poetry nights, or an art exhibition, there is no limit to who is welcome.

The grand opening of Khari’s is Saturday, October 17th at 10 am. At that time, the café will offer all the goodies that Tee and her general manager Aysia Bigham are cooking up. Be sure to stop in and grab the fan favorite juice,“Yemaya,” that will serve up a perfect immune boost for the chilly season.

Regular hours of operation will be Mondays through Fridays 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturdays through Sundays 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Get connected: Facebook