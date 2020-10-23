Just Buffalo’s 2020 Virtual Poetry Series

Looking to brush up/catch up on poetry? If so, Just Buffalo Literary Center invites you to participate in a fall virtual poetry event series that features a host of poets who will be reading and discussing on the themes body, health, and healing. This subject matter is very pertinent as the world faces a pandemic… issues of gender equality and identity/expression are pressing topics… and there’s an upcoming presidential election that could lead to a revolution, no matter who wins.

Just Buffalo Literary Center’s fall series of free, virtual poetry events begins this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET with Ilya Kaminsky. The event is the first of a four-week STUDIO poetry series that revolve around body, health, and healing.

Kaminsky is a poet, the author of Deaf Republic, a finalist for the 2019 National Book Award. The book imagines a town that falls into silence after a deaf boy is shot and killed, and asks, “what happens when the citizens of a country no longer hear one another?”

Details:

STUDIO: a virtual reading & conversation with Ilya Kaminsky

Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET

ASL interpretation and closed captioning provided

Register for free and receive the event link at crowdcast.io/justbuffalolit

Full STUDIO series schedule:

For more information, visit justbuffalo.org.