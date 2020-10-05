Hofbräuhaus Buffalo… Zum Wohl!

The soft opening of the long awaited Hofbräuhaus Buffalo is officially underway.

Located at 190 Scott Street, the sounds of the German-themed paradise can now be heard blocks away. The restaurant has everything necessary to treat guests to a classic German-style beer hall experience, including live music, long communal tables, a German menu and authentic beer list, and waitresses garbed in dirndls, brandishing frothy steins of beer.

While the original Hofbräuhaus can be found in Munich, Germany, this location holds true to its 500 year old traditions and recipes. Hofbräuhaus Buffalo joins 8 other U.S. affiliates.

While the menu is currently limited, it will include all of the tastes that are so beloved in German cuisine: schnitzel of all kinds, sauerbraten, pigs knuckle, Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst… and that’s just the start. Each item on the menu is carefully cooked following a precise recipe provided by Hofbräuhaus headquarters. This is some pretty authentic stuff!

While food is nice, beer is best. Preparations are being made for the beer to be made directly in-house and will not be sold for purchase anywhere else. The beer list will be simple and stick to a traditional recipe of hops, yeast, malt, and water. The options will include a lager, dunkel (dark lager), a wheat beer, and a ‘seasonal’ that will fluctuate frequently.

The outdoor patio and beer garden are the only seating/dining features that are currently open, as the finishing touches are added to the 1,000-person capacity, ornate beer hall. The remainder of the operation is on track to open sometime in November, however a set date has not yet been released.

This beer and bratwurst palace goes far beyond what a typical restaurant is able to muster, as it’s much more about the atmosphere it exudes. The long benches and tables allow for a familial experience that encourages people to bond over good food and great beer – you might come with three friends but leave with seven.

Managing partner Kevin Townsell exclaims, “Bring your mom, dad, kids, and friends. This place is great for really any generation.”

While this project has been a three-year-long endeavor, it was well worth the wait. With Buffalo’s storied German history and heritage, it’s easy for people to feel right at home at Hofbräuhaus.

Bring your friends, and enjoy everything great that Germany has to offer right in your own backyard.

Current hours include Mondays through Fridays 4 p.m. until 10 p.m, Saturdays from noon until 10 p.m, and Sundays from noon until 8 p.m.

Zum Wohl!

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo