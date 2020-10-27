Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Halloween Thrills & Chills @ Dark Alley Drive-In

Halloween is going to be a lot different in 2020, there is no doubt. That said, there are so many businesses and organizations that are stepping up to try to bring a sense of normalcy to the spooky holiday.

The North Buffalo Organization has just posted that there will be free Kiddie Films & Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru at the Dark Alley Drive-In at the former K-Mart Parking Lot at 1001 Hertel Avenue.

Throughout the summer, Dark Alley Drive-In was considered Buffalo’s “Premiere Alternative Pop-Up Cinema.” The drive-in came to the rescue, when movie theaters shut down due to the pandemic.

Now, the drive-in is adding a “drive-thru” element, where kids will be able to score some treats, before settling down to watch a Halloween spooktacular!

FREE Kiddie Films & Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru

Family shorts and spooky specials

Come or go at any time from 7pm thru 8:30pm

Offering a $20 trick-or-treat bag filled to the top with local desserts, crazy cookies, and colorful candies

Full Dark Alley Drive-In line-up:

Anime Tentacle Night on Thursday, October 29, starting at 8pm

Trick-or-Triple Feature on Friday, October 30 (8pm) and Saturday, October 31 (9pm)

Free Kiddie Flicks & Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru Saturday, October 31 (7pm)

Candy buckets and gourmet popcorn available – click here to reserve

Are there bathrooms?

UPDATE: YES! One. But please try to go before you come.

How will I hear the movie?

The film’s soundtrack will be available through your FM radio.

How much are tickets?

$10 per car, plus an online ticketing fee of $2.00. It’s a steal!

When should I arrive?

Please come a half hour before the listed showtime, and an attendee will show you where to park. The film will start a few minutes after the listed showtime.

Dark Alley Drive-In | 1001 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY

Click here for all of the scary details!

