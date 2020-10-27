Halloween Thrills & Chills @ Dark Alley Drive-In

Halloween is going to be a lot different in 2020, there is no doubt. That said, there are so many businesses and organizations that are stepping up to try to bring a sense of normalcy to the spooky holiday.
The North Buffalo Organization has just posted that there will be free Kiddie Films & Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru at the Dark Alley Drive-In at the former K-Mart Parking Lot at 1001 Hertel Avenue.
Throughout the summer, Dark Alley Drive-In was considered Buffalo’s “Premiere Alternative Pop-Up Cinema.” The drive-in came to the rescue, when movie theaters shut down due to the pandemic.
Now, the drive-in is adding a “drive-thru” element, where kids will be able to score some treats, before settling down to watch a Halloween spooktacular!
FREE Kiddie Films & Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru
Family shorts and spooky specials
Come or go at any time from 7pm thru 8:30pm
Offering a $20 trick-or-treat bag filled to the top with local desserts, crazy cookies, and colorful candies
Full Dark Alley Drive-In line-up:
Anime Tentacle Night on Thursday, October 29, starting at 8pm
Trick-or-Triple Feature on Friday, October 30 (8pm) and Saturday, October 31 (9pm)
Free Kiddie Flicks & Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru Saturday, October 31 (7pm)
Candy buckets and gourmet popcorn available – click here to reserve
Are there bathrooms?
UPDATE: YES! One. But please try to go before you come.
How will I hear the movie?
The film’s soundtrack will be available through your FM radio.
How much are tickets?
$10 per car, plus an online ticketing fee of $2.00. It’s a steal!
When should I arrive?
Please come a half hour before the listed showtime, and an attendee will show you where to park. The film will start a few minutes after the listed showtime.
Dark Alley Drive-In | 1001 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY