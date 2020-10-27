Halloween Thrills & Chills @ Dark Alley Drive-In

Halloween is going to be a lot different in 2020, there is no doubt. That said, there are so many businesses and organizations that are stepping up to try to bring a sense of normalcy to the spooky holiday.

The North Buffalo Organization has just posted that there will be free Kiddie Films & Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru at the Dark Alley Drive-In at the former K-Mart Parking Lot at 1001 Hertel Avenue.

Throughout the summer, Dark Alley Drive-In was considered Buffalo’s “Premiere Alternative Pop-Up Cinema.” The drive-in came to the rescue, when movie theaters shut down due to the pandemic.

Now, the drive-in is adding a “drive-thru” element, where kids will be able to score some treats, before settling down to watch a Halloween spooktacular!

FREE Kiddie Films & Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru

Family shorts and spooky specials

Saturday, October 31, 2020 starting at 7:00pm EDT

Come or go at any time from 7pm thru 8:30pm