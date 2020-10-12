Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Get a free pocket-size dictionary on National Dictionary Day

This coming Friday, October 16, is National Dictionary Day. This is the day that the father of the American dictionary, Noah Webster, was born in 1758. It’s also the day that the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches will be handing out free pocket-size Merriam-Webster paperback dictionaries to people who pay a visit, while supplies last (one per person). The dictionaries have been donated by Jon Gross from RMF Books in Buffalo.

Noah Webster learned 26 different languages to write his dictionary.

Yes, there is a “day” dedicated to just about everything, from fruit cake to hamsters. The Hallmark-esque sensation has gotten a bit out of hand. But if you’re looking for something worthy to commemorate, celebrate, and pay respects, then the dictionary is as good as it gets. After all, where would we be without it?

