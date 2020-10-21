There is something magical in the air at Foibles Coffee & Pie shop located at 172 Rhode Island Street. With a barrage of calming greenery kissing every nook and cranny, stepping into Foibles is like being transported into a world full of sunshine and rainbows- or in this case, coffee and pies.

Sadie Mathers, who hails from Wisconsin, found her grounding in the ‘coffee shop world’ after being the most frequently-seen and welcoming face behind the counter at Tipico on Fargo Avenue. Mathers worked her way up to managing that location and was hungry to gain every kind of knowledge she could about coffee… and running a business. She was able to put her practice to good use when the owner of Buckminster’s Cat Café on Niagara Street asked her to assist in the opening of that business. Mathers was there for 6 months until she started to ask herself, “Why don’t I try to do this for me!”

While opening a café may not have been her first idea as a career, sometimes the café life chooses you. Mathers went with her instincts and took all the necessary steps to get her business started. With more than a few roadblocks caused by the pandemic, her perseverance came through victorious, and now she shines as a testament of hope to the community.

Along with the cafe’s bright and comforting vibe, Mathers brings the most delightful energy that resembles the company of an old friend- you can guarantee that your rambling about the day will be met with accepting eyes, and a wise and witty response.

“It brings me endless joy to connect with this community. I just wanted to bring joy back in a time that was so bleak.”

The cafe’s ambiance is a nostalgic reminder of grandma’s classic kitchen, with the bright yellow rotary telephone and cans of crisco on the wall.

The menu is unique, with both savory and sweet pies, quiches, and of course a feature of Tipico coffee. Her house made and flavorful pie fillings are cradled in a warm embrace of flakey dough that seems to melt all of the day’s worries away with every bite.

The shop specializes in pies that reflect each change in seasons. For the spooky month of October she is offering a “Scary Cherry Pie” and a “Munster Mushroom Pie.” With clever names on each of her specials, Sadie reminds both herself and others to keep the fun that should be found in our everyday lives. “Let’s not take ourselves too seriously, I mean come on, I’m not a pastry chef, but here I am baking pies!”

It’s also why she named her café Foibles – “… quirks or mannerisms; unusual habits or way that is slightly strange or silly.”

Foibles Coffee & Pie offers a delicious escape into the magical side of life. “We all have these fantastical ideas. Now, let’s actually live that dream!” declares Sadie.

Stop by the shop Thursdays through Sundays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to get a delicious taste of what your life has been missing.

Foibles Coffee & Pie | 172 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo NY | 716-931-5808 | See menu

