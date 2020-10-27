Erie Co. 2021 Budget Process & Advocacy Workshop

ASI/GBCA Advocacy Workshop

Wednesday, October 28 – 6PM

ASI and the Greater Buffalo Cultural Alliance (GBCA) will present their fall gathering and public workshop on Erie County advocacy and arts funding on Wednesday, October 28 via. Our program will explore what advocacy means, how we use it, and how nonprofit professionals can interact with elected officials to represent the goals and interests of their organizations. We will cover Erie County’s arts funding budget process, including its timeline, important dates, and next steps (including any changes or impacts that we may see because of COVID-19).

Via Zoom

Registration is required to receive the Zoom info and materials prior to the workshop

Free and open to the public

Facebook event

Register here

About Our Co-Presenters

The Greater Buffalo Cultural Alliance (GBCA) is a Western New York advocacy group that values the arts and cultural communities in the Buffalo/Niagara region. The goal of the GBCA is to utilize the time, talents, and resources of its members and their respective organizations to position the arts, culture, and creativity as critical community assets and priority areas for public and private investment and engagement.

This workshop is free, but participants must register in advance to receive the link to access and materials prior to the workshop. For questions or more information, please contact Jen at jen@asiwny.org.