Enjoy some “Peace In The Parks”

As part of World Mental Health Day, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy participated in an interactive exercise that saw stenciled hearts painted at three parks – Cazenovia, Delaware, and Riverside. The hearts offer visitors a peaceful spot to sit and relax while thinking about life.

Ah, yes… life. Life is a lot different these days. A lot of people are feeling the pressures brought about by the pandemic. These stenciled hearts signify a space where people can take a break from the rigors or doldrums of their new routines.

The “heart spots” are meant for sitting, practicing yoga, meditating, reading a book, listening to the birds, or simply watching a cloud… anything to clear the head and be at peace with one’s self.

To learn more about this project, presented by Molina Healthcare, visit bfloparks.org/peace.