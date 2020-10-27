Ellicott Eyeing Main/Best Parcel

The Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency has found a taker for an odd-shaped vacant site at the southeast corner of Main and Best streets. Elllicott Development is being named Designated Developer for the 0.23-acre parcel at BURA’s board meeting on Thursday. BURA first sought a developer for the site at 1127 Main Street in 2014.

BURA has not released details on Ellicott’s plans but the 2014 RFP was seeking development and not parking:

The Agency seeks a development plan that reinforces the walkable, transit-oriented character of the surrounding area, taking advantage of the site’s proximity to the Metro Rail and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

The parcel is north of a cluster of existing and proposed Ellicott Development projects surrounding the Our Lady of Lourdes church. 1091 Main Street is a six-story, 167,000 sq.ft. office building located south of the church. The former church is being converted into a mix of retail, restaurant, commercial office and residential uses. Pre-Covid, Ellicott announced plans for a 103-room Element Hotel on a vacant site at the corner of St. Paul and Ellicott Streets southeast of 1091 Main.