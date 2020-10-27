Election 2020: What Are You Voting For?

Our differences as Western New Yorkers pale when contrasted with all we have in common. Regardless of party or political affiliation, we care deeply about our region and what we feel is best for it.

It’s a large part of what compels us to vote.

In the middle of this pandemic, it’s not something we take lightly. It requires more thought, more planning, and more conviction than it ever has before. In 2020, voting is not a casual act. This year, we vote with purpose.

Your vote, no matter who it’s for, is an emphatic hope for a better future for our part of the world…and our country at large. We’d really like to hear about those hopes you have. Not how you’re voting…or who you’re voting for. We’d love to hear what local change—or continuance—you hope your vote will help bring about.

Share that hope in the comments. Or send us a vertical selfie—shot on your phone, 30-50 seconds long, just your best and most genuine answer to the question, What are you voting for? Please submit to vote@buffalorising.com.