Downtown: Buffalo Passport Agency Celebrates 10 Years

I’ll never forget the time that my friend from Cleveland called me up and said that she was driving to Buffalo to get her new passport, “stat.” It turned out that our downtown office was the closest Agency that she could find, and she was in a pinch time-wise, as she was heading out of the country and couldn’t wait for the standard processing timeline. She needed a passport, pronto, and Buffalo was her best bet (story here).

That was the first time that it sunk in that Buffalo was really lucky to have a Passport Agency. So often we find ourselves pridefully talking about building developments, restaurant openings, new bike lanes, etc. While these are all exciting undertakings, there are some unsung heroes out there when it comes to service providers and life’s conveniences.

The Agency is one of 26 agencies and centers in the U.S. Department of State’s national network that provides onsite assistance to U.S. citizens with urgent travel needs.

Buffalo’s Passport Agency is now 10 years old, which is cause to celebrate – the Agency has been an anchor tenant at the Genesee Gateway building since the get-go. Here are some interesting facts and figures:

Since opening, the Agency has issued 1,540,040 passport books and cards

Served 109,684 customers at its public counters

Serves 51 of New York State’s 62 counties, as well as customers from as far away as Cleveland and Pittsburgh

Before services were altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency issued an average of 1,108 passports daily

That’s a lot of passports. So many, in fact, that the Agency added two new public counter windows in 2017.

“I am proud of the dedicated service our staff has provided to the American traveling public over the many years,” said Buffalo Passport Agency Director James Theis. “We look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Western New York over the coming decades.”

The U.S. Department of State’s Buffalo Passport Agency | 111 Genesee Street | Buffalo NY

To protect the health of employees and customers, the Department of State restricted counter service at all its agencies to customers with life-or-death emergency travel within 72 hours. As more employees are able to return safely to work, in-person counter service will gradually resume at the agencies. Travelers can find details about passport operations at travel.state.gov/passports.

Lead image: Photo by Levi Ventura