Done Deal: 2115 Seneca Sold to Hook & Ladder Development

Hook & Ladder Development’s investments in South Buffalo continue to grow. The real estate company headed by Gino Gatti, John Otto and Peter Scarcello purchased 2215 Seneca Street from 2116 Seneca Street LLC for $210,000 yesterday. The purchase includes adjacent parking on 2119 Seneca and 93 Princeton Place.

2115 Seneca is home to sports bar and restaurant Schupper House. It is also adjacent to charming 2111 Seneca which Hook & Ladder Development renovated and has its offices in (image below, left/center) and is across the street from another renovation project it undertook at 2114 Seneca (below, right).

Hook & Ladder’s commercial properties are focused on Seneca Street including 1880, 1890, 1892, 2096, 2342, and 2344 Seneca Street.

Get Connected: Hook & Ladder Development, 716.768.3624