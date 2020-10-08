Dining Out For Life encourages people to “Dine In” and Support Restaurant Industry

‘Dining Out For Life,’ the national food and drink fundraising event and Western New York’s largest annual HIV fundraiser, is temporarily reinventing itself in 2020 due to COVID-19. This is certainly an interesting twist, considering that typically this event encourages people to “dine out.” But now, it’s encouraging people to order take-out from their favorite restaurants, while “dining in.”

Another “twist” is that in this particular – and highly unusual – circumstance, all of the revenue will “stay with the restaurants” in order to help them to navigate these treacherous waters. Altogether, upwards of 60 restaurants will be participating in the 2020 Dining Out For Life event, which was originally established to benefit Evergreen Health and its mission to provide services for those in Western New York living with HIV.

Dining Out For Life WNY has raised more than $1,250,000 to provide services for those in Western New York living with HIV.

“We are so thankful to the many restaurants across Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua Counties that have supported Evergreen and our HIV services over the last eighteen years of Dining Out For Life,” said Rob Baird, director of advancement at Evergreen Health. “This year, we’re dining out and giving back in a new way–by ordering takeout and eating at home–to thank and support the local restaurant industry, which has been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Virtual ambassadors will promote ordering take-out, and purchasing of gift cards from restaurants on October 13th.

Since Evergreen Health will not directly benefit from take-out sales, or through gift certificate purchases, the organization has announced that it will be offering chances to win the following raffle prizes, to anyone that makes a donation to support its prevention and treatment services.

Two round-trip tickets on JetBlue

A private tasting and tour for six at Lockhouse Distilling

Holiday themed bike pedal tour by Buffalo Pedal Tours

One of five $100 gift certificates to a DOFL restaurant of your choosing, sponsored by Lawley Insurance

By this time, we are all aware that the restaurant industry is traveling a rocky road, and now that the colder weather is upon us, it’s going to get even tougher. With fewer outdoor dining options, restaurateurs are going to have to get inventive. Every sale counts these days, which is why this event is more important than ever.

Buffalo’s restaurants have been supporting Dining Out For Life for 18 years. Now, it’s time to support the restaurants that have helped to make this event so strong, for so long.

Purchasing take-out from restaurants and eating at home is one way that we can all help to make a difference…

“Make plans to order take out on Tuesday October 13, 2020 for breakfast, lunch, dinner — or all the above!”

Additional information about Dining Out For Life, including the full list of participating restaurants, is available at www.DiningOutForLife.com/WNY. Fortuna’s Restaurant will participate on Wednesday, October 14th, instead of Tuesday, October 13th. KeyBank has signed on as presenting sponsor for Dining Out For Life for the fifth consecutive year and will match, dollar for dollar, money donated to Evergreen Health by diners the night of the event, up to $12,000.