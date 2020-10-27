Create, make, and learn everyday with Hyatt’s

For more than 60 years, Hyatt’s has earned a reputation as an innovative, family-owned company that has consistently evolved to meet the changing creative needs of its customers. Headquartered in Buffalo, Hyatt’s is the largest art material retailer between New York City and Chicago. Their representatives have extensive backgrounds in the arts and art products, which makes them a trusted-source for clients across the U.S. As the superior source for artists, architects, sign makers and designers of many disciplines, Hyatt’s proudly describes themselves as “All Things Creative.”

In 1959, Charles W. Hyatt founded Hyatt’s Graphic Supply Co., Inc. after many years in the graphic art industry. The first store was 200 Sq Ft and opened at 499 Franklin Street in Buffalo’s Allentown Arts District. It was in 1988, when Charles’ sons, Peter and Gregory Hyatt, took over company ownership and operations from their father. Over six decades, Hyatt’s has experienced several major expansions, all of which required them to seek, purchase, or build out new space.

In addition to supplying large companies and professional artists, Hyatt’s also supports numerous art education programs. Helping to cultivate the next generation of creative makers! Hyatt’s conducts in-store art classes and workshops throughout the year.

Contact Hyatt’s professional representatives at 1-800-23-HYATT (234-9288) for solutions to individual questions. With more than 50,000 different products, they can help guide you in all your creative pursuits.

Here are a few items to check out this month:

Try It Boxes

For kids and adults looking to test and expand their creativity with this monthly box, available for pick up in store. A limited number of boxes available and they won’t last long! Post your creations on Instagram with the hashtag #tryitathyatts and be sure to tag @hyattsallthingscreative

Saturday Take & Make Series

Saturday’s from 12:00 – 4:00 PM

Every Saturday Hyatt’s will feature a new take-home project for customers that come in the store from 12-4pm. Plus, a FREE goody bag containing art samples & a step-by-step project guide (while supplies last) to get you started on a new creative adventure! Post your creations on Instagram with the hashtag #hyattscreates and be sure to tag @hyattsallthingscreative.



Hop-in on Halloween!

Saturday, October 31 | 12:00 – 4:00 PM

FREE

Visit Hyatt’s for a FREE Kid Made Modern Decoder Coloring Page & Faber-Castel Ecopencil! Kids in costume – will get a sweet surprise! Available while Supplies Last. Click here for more information.

Quarantining with Kids | On-Line Activities

Create a beautiful accordion fold fall paper leaf banner for some special seasonal decor. Follow @hyattsallthingscreative for weekly Quarantining with Kids activities! Click here for full instructions.

November Zoom Lecture Series

11/12: Art Talk: Fine Writing 101

Cost: $5

Click to Register

What makes a fountain pen cost $350? What is the difference between an EF nib and a M? How do I know which pen type is right for me? Gregory Hengesbaugh, National Sales Manager for Caran D’ache with 30+ years experience in fine writing will be leading a 1- hour lecture to answer all these questions and much more. Free Gift Bag with Participation.

11/19: Let’s Get Messy: Oil Painting with Williamsburg

Cost: $30

Supplies Will be Provided

Click to Register

Greg Watson, an oil painter and a Material + Applications Specialist with Golden Artist Colors, will be walking participants through a variety of topics including Williamsburg Oil Colors and pigment properties, grounds including acrylic alternatives, acrylic underpainting for oils, alkyd and oil-based mediums, solvent-free brush cleaning and studio safety. Bring your questions as there will be a Q+A at the end of the interactive Zoom lecture. Supplies Will be Provided.

To Sign Up for the Zoom Events, Click the links above or contact Hyatt’s at 716-884-8900 ext. 302 | art@hyatts.com

Hyatt’s – All Things Creative

1941 Elmwood Ave

Buffalo, NY 14207

www.hyatts.com

