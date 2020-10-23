CPX2020: Reimagining Creativity in Response to Crisis

Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 9:30 am

With Sonia Clark / Artpark; Angela Goldberg and Adam Luebke / Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus; Elizabeth Meg Williams and Lauren Tent / CEPA Gallery; Rebecca Reilly / GObike Buffalo

Crisis can take many forms and 2020 has certainly thrown several of them at us. COVID has forced organizations to find creative ways to continue doing their work and bring in some form of revenue while keeping everyone safe. As one of the last industries to reopen, the arts have had to make difficult decisions about whether to simply wait out the never-ending storm or completely reimagine their work. Add to that the issues of social injustice and inequity that have been aggravated and reinforced by the pandemic and organizations have the added task of finding creative ways to continue to support their artists and constituents, especially those hardest hit by this crisis.

This panel will explore the ways various organizations and art forms have adapted or shifted their operations and focus to better support their artists and constituents in the face of “unprecedented times.”

Artpark

Coming soon!

Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus

The Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus is an independent symphonic chorus whose mission is to provide the highest quality performances of choral music for the Western New York community, while developing singers of all ages in the choral arts through self-sponsored concerts and as the primary choral partner of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

What began in 1937 as the Buffalo Schola Cantorum became the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus in 1992 to reflect its close association with the BPO, and to clarify its mission to the public. Cameron Baird, who guided the BPC to prominence in its developing years, was among the early music directors. The BPC solidified its reputation under the 22-year leadership of Thomas Swan, and is now led by its current music director, Adam Luebke. The BPC has performed under the direction of renowned BPO music directors and guest conductors of all genres including classics, pops, Broadway, and children’s music.

Angela Goldberg currently serves as the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus’ Managing Director. Angela first came to the BPC in 2015 as the group’s Business Manager before becoming Managing Director in 2017. Angela is the first to hold the title of Managing Director and is the BPC’S first ever full-time employee. Angela holds an MA in Arts Management, which she received from the University at Buffalo in 2017. While at the University at Buffalo, her coursework included non-profit management, music management, and theater management. She completed her fieldwork for the program with the Chautauqua Institution. Angela also holds a BA in Writing from Ithaca College where she studied everything from poetry to grant writing. Striving to continually develop her skills as an administrative arts leader, Angela has attended Chorus America conferences, is a member of the WNY chapter of the Association for Fundraising Professionals, and was selected as a 2019 Cullen Foundation Fellows Program participant.

Adam Luebke became music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus in the 2014-2015 season. Since that time, critics have described the chorus as “big and strong,” “splendid,” “articulate,” “soaring,” “virtuosic,” and “in top shape.” He has worked with conductors JoAnn Falletta, John Morris Russell, Rossen Milanov, and Carl St. Clair; and singers Hila Plitmann, Angela Brown and Kevin Deas. He was chorusmaster for the 2020 Naxos world premiere recording of Richard Danielpour’s The Passion of Yeshua and has appeared at Lincoln Center, the Chautauqua Institution, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. His choirs have appeared on the national radio program Performance Today as well as local radio broadcasts.

Mr. Luebke is Assistant Professor of Voice and Choral Conducting at SUNY Fredonia and received his musical training at the American Boychoir School, St. Olaf College, Westminster Choir College, and Florida State University.

CEPA Gallery

Located in Buffalo’s historic Market Arcade Complex, CEPA Gallery is a contemporary photography and visual arts center with impact in both local and national communities. With four galleries of changing exhibits and events, multimedia public art installations, arts education programs, and an open-access darkroom and digital photo lab, CEPA creates a vibrant presence in the heart of downtown Buffalo.

Elizabeth Meg Williams is the Development Director for CEPA Gallery and is responsible for grant writing, private and public fundraising, events and sponsorships. She is committed to supporting CEPA’s legacy of success and fostering continued impact and growth. Elizabeth has a B.A. in English from Mansfield University and a M.Ed. in Counseling from the University of Missouri. She has strong track record of supporting people, programs and ideas that promote diversity, inclusion and community. Over 15 years, she has developed new and innovative ways to reach audiences and promote action. Elizabeth is a veteran of the United States Air Force and continues to serve as a volunteer and social justice advocate.

Lauren Tent is the Education Director at CEPA Gallery where she oversees the in-school, after-school, and summer arts programs for youth and also runs the workshop program. She received an associates degree in photography from Villa Maria College, a B.A. in photography and an M.A.H. with a focus on Art History and English Education, both from the University at Buffalo. She has been with CEPA as Education Director since 1999, but has been involved with CEPA since an internship and employment as an assistant in 1985. She has taught photography classes at Villa Maria College, Daemen College, and the Visual Studies Department at the University at Buffalo.

GObike Buffalo

GObike promotes active mobility options, trails and greenways, and complete streets in Western New York. They connect and empower communities through advocacy, education, planning, and engagement.

As the Operations and Outreach Director at GObike Buffalo, Rebecca Reilly connects people and spaces. In creating transportation projects or figuring out the logistics of how we can do things together, the goal is to harness the power of community to build a safer city that makes sense for all road users. The community is a renewable resource providing deep knowledge of how streets should behave so there is infrastructural justice, wherever you are in the City of Buffalo. It’s exciting to work with people all over the city, building new paradigms that will, ultimately, make our city more resilient for coming generations.

Visit the Creative Professionals Exchange (CPX) page

Register for CPX2020